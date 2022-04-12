PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Position Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 77,250 shares worth $4,353,827. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

