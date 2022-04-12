Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,689. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.