PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.75. 64,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a market cap of $240.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.24 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

