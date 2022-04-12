Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €250.00 ($271.74) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($213.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €273.00 ($296.74) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($261.96) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €228.46 ($248.33).

Shares of RI traded down €0.80 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €200.50 ($217.93). 388,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €190.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €198.21. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($148.10).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

