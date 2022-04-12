Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,084.22 ($40.19).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.27) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($34.51) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.32) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th.

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,157 ($28.11) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,083 ($27.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,297.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,552.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

In related news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($130,284.25). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.59), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($210,172.56).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

