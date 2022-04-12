PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.99, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

