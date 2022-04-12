Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $899,134.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $83.55 million and $899,134.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,894.45 or 1.00193026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061408 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024268 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.