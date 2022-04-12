Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.92. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

