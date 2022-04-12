PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.81

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.81 and last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 14849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$322.42 million and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,295,813.61. Also, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$32,075.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$260,851.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,162 shares of company stock worth $1,714,464.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

