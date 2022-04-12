Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.22 Million

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00010752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

About Pickle Finance

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

