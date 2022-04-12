Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
PIRS opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
