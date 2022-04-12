Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) to post sales of $11.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 1,153,537 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIRS opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.