Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PING. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 14,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,111. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.