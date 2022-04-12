Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of IMAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IMAX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

IMAX Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.