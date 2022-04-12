Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.