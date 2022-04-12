Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PACXW remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Tuesday.

