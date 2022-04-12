Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ChampionX in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHX. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $117,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.