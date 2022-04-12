Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ares Management in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARES. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,241 shares of company stock worth $25,044,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

