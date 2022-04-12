Pizza Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Pizza has a market cap of $308,418.56 and approximately $8.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006866 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00266424 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00274942 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.