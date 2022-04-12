Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

