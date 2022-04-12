Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Head-To-Head Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and Plus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 14.51 -$25.65 million ($3.63) -1.80 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 50.18 -$13.40 million ($1.13) -0.87

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -721.72% -174.36% -82.22% Plus Therapeutics N/A -113.92% -62.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 247.12%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 563.27%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

