Polkamon Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the dollar. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.38 or 0.07568903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 1.00003336 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

