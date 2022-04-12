Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($15.12).

POLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 264.33 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 523.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,025.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 15.06%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

