Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONOU) Trading Down 2.2%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONOU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.15. 627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Pono Capital during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the third quarter worth about $540,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the third quarter worth about $930,000.

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

