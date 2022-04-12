Populous Trading 37.9% Lower This Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $15.10 million and $528,962.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

