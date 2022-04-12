Portillos Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos’ (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Portillos had issued 20,270,270 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $405,405,400 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portillos will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $8,418,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

