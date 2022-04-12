Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

