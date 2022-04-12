PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.