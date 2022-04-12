Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $2.02. Precigen shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 852,468 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Precigen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 2,166,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,940 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.
