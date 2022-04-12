Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.00

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$100.00 and last traded at C$98.24, with a volume of 35994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$112.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 3.0345106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 in the last ninety days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

