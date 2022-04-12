Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.