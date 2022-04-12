Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.