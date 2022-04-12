Prem S. Shah Sells 16,954 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.64. 4,118,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

