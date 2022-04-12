Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.20

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.20 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.62), with a volume of 485218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.80 ($1.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.36.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £10,922.56 ($14,233.20). Also, insider Helen Jones bought 10,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,812.87).

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

