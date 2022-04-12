Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0209 on Major Exchanges

Primas (PST) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primas has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00261767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001258 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

