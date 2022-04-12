Principal Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 123,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

