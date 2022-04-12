Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,114 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

