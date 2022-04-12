Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,899. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

