Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.
PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.
NYSE:PGR traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,899. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive (Get Rating)
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
