ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 6.9% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 1,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,307,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.