ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.05

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 2671567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,419 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,623,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 802,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

