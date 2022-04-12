ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 6.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.59 and last traded at $162.59. Approximately 5,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 977,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth about $398,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

