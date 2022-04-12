ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.68

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.68 and traded as low as $68.88. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 9,312 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,941,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.