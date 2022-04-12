ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 733.3% in March

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PKTX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 27,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. ProtoKinetix has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

