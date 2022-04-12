PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.00

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 945820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.80 ($1.48).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The company has a market cap of £612.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.