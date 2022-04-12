PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.37

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.37 and last traded at $100.68, with a volume of 11687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

