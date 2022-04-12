Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

