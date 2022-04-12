Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.
About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.