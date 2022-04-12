Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

