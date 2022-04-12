Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €109.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €109.00 ($118.48) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

PUM stock traded down €3.14 ($3.41) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €72.30 ($78.59). The company had a trading volume of 402,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.93. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($125.43).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

