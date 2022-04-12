PUTinCoin Price Hits $0.0013 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $3,789.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,593.72 or 0.99982739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00061863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

