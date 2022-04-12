PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

NYSE:PVH opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of PVH by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PVH by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

